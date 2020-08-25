Business News of Tuesday, 25 August 2020

We welcome 'Okada' legalization proposal – Okada riders

The National President for the Okada Riders Association in Ghana, Michael Kofi Owusu, has they welcome moves by former president John Mahama to legalise Okada if he wins the elections.



He said they have been looking forward to this promise for a very long time.



Mr Mahama on his campaign tour promised to legalize the commercial motor bicycle (Okada) operations should he win the elections.



According to him, Okada employs more than some of the initiatives introduced by the government.



Therefore, he said, “This is a service that has come to stay. Whether you legalize it or not, you cannot stop it and so why behave like the ostrich and bury your head in the sand.



“These okadas have created more jobs in this economy than any government job-related policy. It has created more jobs than NABCo, it has created more jobs than YEA and all those artificial job creation programs,” John Mahama said.



Reacting to this campaign promise, the leader of the Okada riders, Mr Owusu told journalists thaty “It is very good news for all of us, especially us in the Okada business.



“This is something that we have been expecting for a very long time. We are going to send this message to our people.”



“We believe him because we realize that it is not something he is just telling us in darkness or a secret place but coming to a large platform like this for the whole nation that this is what he is going to do. We are all behind him,” he added.

