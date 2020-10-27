Business News of Tuesday, 27 October 2020

Source: 3 News

We want more local participation in petroleum sector – CEO of Petroleum Commission

Egbert Faibille, Chief Executive Officer of the Petroleum Commission

The Chief Executive Officer of the Petroleum Commission Egbert Faibille has invited local investors who are into manufacturing and assembling to delve into the petroleum sector.



He said these businesses can have discussions with the petroleum companies on some of the equipment they need to work with that can be manufactured locally so that they can be produced in Ghana to support the sector.



Mr Faibille said the Commission was determined to ensure local participation in the petroleum sector of the economy.



At a short ceremony to commence technical training for some staff of the Petroleum Commission by Halliburton, Ghana, a player in the upstream sector, Mr Faibille Jnr. called on Ghanaians to explore other avenues to benefit from the sector. “We should also be able to assemble or fabricate machines here instead of always supplying them,” he said.



“Look at some of the machines being used here. Some are assembled in Abu Dhabi and even as close as Nigeria. Why can’t we do the same?



“And you know, with these companies, when you are able to supply to one country, you are contracted to supply to all their branches worldwide. We should be able to take advantage of it, instead of always, supply, supply…” he noted.



He further stated that the Commission is prepared to serve as the intermediary between the investors and the Petroleum Commission.



“They should come to the Petroleum Commission, we can guide them, we can hold their hands and then interface for them to show them what they need, and what can be manufactured or assembled here in Ghana,” he said.

