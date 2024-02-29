We've saved about GH¢15 trillion from court cases for government - Attorney-General

Business News of Thursday, 29 February 2024

Source: ghanaiantimes.com.gh

The Office of the Attor­ney-General and Minis­try of Justice saved the nation about GH¢15 trillion in defending court cases brought against the government, the Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, Godfred Yeboah Dame, has said.



He said the cases were in the nature of alleged breach of contracts and default payments to companies that provided services to the government.



President Akufo-Addo announced in his State of the Nation Address (SONA) on Tuesday that government, through the Attorney-General, saved the country more than GH¢15 trillion.



The Minority in Parliament raised eye brows at the total fig­ure captured in the President’s speech.



But Mr Dame at a press brief­ing in his office provided clarity, saying that the President was right that the Attorney-General and Ministry of Justice saved the government more than GH¢15 trillion.



The Attorney-General and Minister of Justice said the GH¢15 trillion the President mentioned was related to a case in which African Auto­mobile Limited brought an action against the government for non-payment of vehicles and equipment supplied to the Ministry of Employment and Manpower between 1997 and 1999.



Mr Dame said the to­tal amount for vehicles and equipment supplied to the government in 1999 was about GH¢979,000.



He said in most of the cases, the parties sought compound interest that accrued over time, which his office diligently represented the government of Ghana and obtained favourable judgements.



Mr Dame said that in one of the cases, the Attorney-General led evidence to demonstrate the judgement was obtained by fraud and same was eventually set aside by the high court.



The Attorney-General and Minister of Justice told jour­nalists that he discharged his constitutional duties with tact and professionalism.



He said the Nana Akufo-Ad­do administration had a stellar record in good governance and would protect the public purse.