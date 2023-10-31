We've lost GH¢25million in this rainy season – ECG MD

Business News of Tuesday, 31 October 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has lost an amount of GH¢25 million due to the heavy rains in recent times, Managing Director of the power distribution company, Samuel Dubik Mahama, has stated.



According to him, ECG was making between GH¢40million to GH¢50 million a day before the start of the rainy season.



Speaking on JoyNews' PM Express and monitored by GhanaWeb Business, Mr Mahama noted that the revenue of his outfit has however dwindled.



He said, "Before the rainy season set in, ECG was averaging between GH¢40 to GH¢50 million a day. Now any day that you see rain, note that we’re down by GH¢25 million."



"Electricity sale is seasonal, there is downtime, and downtime is when the weather is cold," he noted.



Mr Mahama further said the rainy season was making it difficult for ECG to collect monies owed by customers but will retrieve them soon.



"The truth of the matter is whatever is consumed I’ll still collect it along the line, but that particular day that it has rained, I may be unable to collect monies owed me by customers,” the Managing Director of ECG stated.



It would be recalled that the ECG on March 20, 2023, embarked on a nationwide disconnection exercise.



The exercise was aimed at retrieving GH¢5.7 billion debt from its debtors.



According to the Managing Director of the Electricity Company of Ghana, Samuel Dubik Mahama,the power distribution company risks shutting down if it doesn’t settle the $1 billion debt owed some IPPs.



In September this year, ECG commenced its planned exercise to demand payment of outstanding bills from its customers.



Dubbed Operation Zero, the electricity distribution company's staff visited all households to capture consumers who were not in their database and bill them instantly.



The ECG staff were assisted by security agencies to apprehend and prosecute customers who attempted to interfere with the exercise.



