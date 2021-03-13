Business News of Saturday, 13 March 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

We took a severely challenged economy and restored its competitiveness within 3 years - Minister

Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, Minister for Parliamentary Affairs

Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, the Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, has stated that the government has been able to restore the country’s economic reserves within the last three years despite its shrinking ability before it took over in 2016.



He said this while presenting the 2021 Budget statement in Accra.



“We took a severely challenged economy and restored its competitiveness within three years: in four years, against significant opposition, we took a bold step that allowed 1.2 million Ghanaians to attain better and quality secondary education.



"We took a financial sector on the brink of collapse, and in four years cleaned it to build an even stronger financial ecosystem that is well capitalised, liquid, and solvent to fund our progress.



"In four years, we secured a central place in African integration and won the bid to host the Secretariat of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA); and within the last four years, our aggressive industrialisation and regional integration agenda successfully attracted and retained the highest foreign direct investment in West Africa, including having global automobile giants setting up base here. Today, world-class vehicles assembled right here in Ghana are selling on our market and plying our roads.



"The message to other global manufacturers is this: from 2021, an integrated Africa is opened for business, and Ghana is ready to welcome you to set up here to take advantage of the biggest free trade area in the world,” he said.