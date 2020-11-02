Business News of Monday, 2 November 2020

We siphon fuel for survival – Tanker drivers admit

The National President of Ghana National Petroleum Tanker Drivers Union (GNPTDU) has admitted that his members siphon fuel but that should not be blamed on them.



George Nyaunu said tanker drivers are poorly paid and so the only way of survival is to siphon in order to survive but not that they want to merely steal.



Gas Tanker Drivers Union (GTDU) of GNPTDU declared a sit-down strike, which has led to the shortage of gas in some parts of Accra.



Members of the Gas Tanker Drivers Union laid down their tools on Thursday, October 29.

Several persons seeking to purchase LPG for domestic and commercial purposes were stranded at the various vending points across the country on Saturday, October 31.



It took the interventions of the Ministry of Employment and Labour Relations for them to halt the strike on Sunday.



They are expected to meet the Senior Minister, Yaw Osafo Marfo, to deliberate on the issue and resolve it.



Speaking to the issue on Monday Onua FM’s Yen Sempa hosted by Nana Okyere Awurukuo, Mr. Nyaunu admitted that “it’s true we siphon but it is not our fault. We siphon fuel because of hunger”.



He said, “if we are paid well, we will not steal. We are being paid GH¢1,500 a month and that does not come regularly”.



Mr. Nyaunu wondered: “We are not being paid, how do you want us to survive?”



Police harassments



The president also complained of harassments and extortions by the police when they are transporting fuel to the various destinations.



“The police worry us. They don’t have the gadgets to detect whether the fuel is contaminated or not yet they harass us and extort from us.”

