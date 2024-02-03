We're taking 'Dɛɛdɛw' spices to the international market - Bloomway Industries

Business News of Saturday, 3 February 2024

The Human Resource Manager at Bloomway Industries, Kobina Amo-Aidoo, has noted that his outfit aims to export 'Dɛɛdɛw' spices to the international market.



In an exclusive interview with GhanaWeb Business after a factory tour on Thursday, February 1, 2024, he noted that their products were on eBay, Amazon, and Alibaba, among other e-commerce platforms. He was looking forward to penetrating the Nigerian and Ivory Coast markets.



Touching on how Bloomway Industries sources their raw materials for the Dɛɛdɛw spices, Mr Amo-Aidoo said they get them from local farmers across some regions in Ghana.



He stressed that the species are made from real natural spices, therefore, consumers of Dɛɛdɛw spices need not worry about any health-related problems.



"Dɛɛdɛw Spices is made from real natural spices just that we have also added the taste...inasmuch as we are helping our local farmers, we take our raw materials from out and about. We take from the Central region, Volta, sometimes in the Northern part of Ghana, etc," the HR manager of Bloomway Industries stated.



"Currently speaking, we are looking at entering the Nigerian market, Ivory Coast market and we are doing some on eBay, Amazon, Alibaba, etc. so we are trying our best but we need small support," Mr Amo-Aidoo stated.



About 200 workers have been employed both directly and indirectly to help in the production of the tasty spices, as well as, marketing the products on the market.



The five spices available on the market are stew, noodle, curry, all-purpose and jollof flavours.



Meanwhile, Nana Ama McBrown has been outdoored as the Brand Ambassador of Dɛɛdɛw spices.



