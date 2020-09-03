Business News of Thursday, 3 September 2020

‘We’re dissatisfied, but we respect court ruling in NCA suit’ – MTN

NCA had declared MTN as a Significant Market Power

Telecommunications giant, MTN Ghana has said it is unhappy with the High Court’s ruling on the suit it filed against the National Communications Authority (NCA).



A statement released by the Mobile telecom giant stated that it will “explore all available options and next steps in this process”.



On Tuesday, September 1, 2020, the Commercial Division of the High Court dismissed MTN’s request to secure a court order to quash its classification as a Significant Market Power (SMP) by the National Communication Authority (NCA).



The NCA had declared MTN as a Significant Market Power, and said its dominance in the market space negatively impacted competition as it influenced consumer choice.



MTN in response to the decision of the court indicated that although it “respects the decision of the High Court and has full confidence in the Ghanaian judiciary”, it is still unsatisfied, as their “concerns remain unresolved”.



“Having had our day in court, we will refrain from making further statements or comments on this matter at this time, while we explore all available options and next steps in this process.”



It further pledged to “keep customers, shareholders and stakeholders abreast of any material development in this matter”.



