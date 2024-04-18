We're determined to achieve universal access to electricity by year end – Dr. Amin Adam

Business News of Thursday, 18 April 2024

Minister for Finance, Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam has said government remains determined to achieve universal access to electricity by the end of the year through the use of mini grids and smaller power generating systems to reach off grid communities.



Currently, the country has achieved 88.85 percent in universal access to electricity.



Responding to a question as a panelist on how to achieve rapid energy access, Dr. Amin underscored the need to be deliberate and intentional in policies and programmes to rapidly expand energy access.



“Right from the 1990s, we were very intentional. The government decided that Ghana must achieve universal access to electricity and so we put in relevant policies and a national electrification scheme, we put in rural electrification programme, and we also put in a self-help electrification programme in which communities and the government shared the cost of electricity access,” he noted.



Responding to another question on the next line of action, the Minister of Finance emphasised the need to procure electricity generation through competitive bidding and avoid procuring energy through unsolicited projects which tended to be extremely expensive.



“It is important that when you are in crises, you do not acquire as many generating capacity as you would not need, because the tendency for investors to come knocking on your door and justify why you should acquire more is very high and you acquire it at a very high cost,” Dr Amin said.



The Minister also spoke about the energy sector reforms the government is undertaking to remove the bottlenecks in the system and attract investors, such as tariff reforms, quarterly audit of the cash waterfall programme, acquisition of one million new meters with the help of the World Bank to harmonise and standardise meters.



The panel discussion which is one of the flagship programmes at the ongoing IMF/World Bank Spring Meetings was under the theme, “Energizing Africa: What will it take to achieve universal energy access?”



The discussion focused on what it takes to scale up the solutions and investments that will help connect millions more Africans to electricity and transform African economies.



Other panelists of the three-section discussion included Ajay Banga, President of the World Bank, Dr Akinwunmi Adesina, President of the African Development Bank, Ministers of State, energy investors and stakeholders from both government and private sectors.



