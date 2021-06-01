We owe GH¢54 million from unpaid projects – KMA

Business News of Tuesday, 1 June 2021

Source: classfmonline.com

The Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) in the Ashanti Region is indebted to the tune of GH¢54 million as of April 2021.



This was disclosed by the mayor, Mr Osei Assibey Antwi, at the 1st ordinary meeting of the Assembly.



He said four creditors of the assembly have also instituted court actions against the KMA.



Mr Assibey Antwi said the creditors include Bonfirm Company Limited, Webgold Company Limited., Freko Company Limited and Grace and Mercies Enterprise.



He said the court actions are mostly from completed projects, which remained unpaid.