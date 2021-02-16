Business News of Tuesday, 16 February 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

'We need to get our downstream infrastructure sector to work' - Dr Yussif Sulemana

Dr Yussif Sulemana

A Senior Petrochemical Engineer, Dr Yussif Sulemana is calling on the government to restructure its development policy.



According to Dr Sulemana, the only way to develop the nation is to add value to already existing infrastructure and companies like the Tema Oil Refinery (TOR) and the Bulk Oil Storage and Distribution (BOST).



“It is in the best interest of the nation to get the refinery into business and when that is done, we are going to create a lot of jobs. We need to get our downstream infrastructure such as TOR and BOST to be in business,” he said.



Dr Yussif also explained that the country wastes so much resource on the importation of finished products and that is not helping the economy.



“Look at the quantum of high earned currency we use to import finished products. If we could work out a model, that will ensure that if not all but part of this currency circulate internally, that will help boost the currency weakness, now day-in and day-out, we do struggle with our currency, where we have to inject some liquidity periodically to just arrest the depreciation, that is not the sustainable mean, the sustainable way is to add value to develop our manufacturing base,” he explained.