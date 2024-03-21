We need to eat locally produced commodities – Chrysantus Akem

Business News of Thursday, 21 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Programme Coordinator of Technology for African Agricultural Transformation (TAAT), Chrysantus Akem, has said it is about time Africa consumes food commodities that are locally manufactured.



According to him, towing this path will cut the huge sum of money that goes into the importation of foodstuffs, including rice and poultry, among others.



Speaking at the launch of TAAT Phase II in Accra on Wednesday, March 20, 2024, Mr Akem noted that about US$35 billion is spent every year on the importation of food.



“Eat what you produce and produce what you eat because right now, it is estimated that we are spending about US$35 billion every year importing foods. This has to stop. We have to make sure that these amounts are diverted to other sections of the economy instead of importing food like rice that we can grow,” he said.



Citing Ghana as an example, Chrysantus Akem stated that the government can focus on soybeans as oil can be extracted from this essential commodity for both local use and exportation.



He further pointed out that the TAAT Phase II focuses on five commodities including maize, soybeans, vegetables, and fish.



“Maize is a commodity we know is consumed across the country. The key thing that we’re bringing are high-yielding varieties that can yield 5 to 6 tonnes per hectare compared to the 1 to 2 tonnes per hectare that the varieties are yielding. In addition to that, we also want to encourage the consumption of pro-vitamin A meals so that we can move from food security to nutrition security. That’s the first commodity,” the TAAT Coordinator stated.



He added that, “the next one that we’re bringing in is soybean. Ghana grows a lot of soybeans. We want to focus on soybean to extract oil… The other commodity is vegetables. Vegetables are the new ones we are bringing in… and fish.”



The launch of the Phase II of the Technology for African Agricultural Transformation programme gives researchers, policymakers, farmers, donor partners, and all stakeholders in the agricultural value chain the opportunity to move closer towards achieving greater agricultural productivity and food security in the sub-region.



The initiative aims at supporting countries in the region to improve crop, livestock, and fish productivity.



TAAT Phase II is expected to expand access to adaptive and proven technologies to more than 40 million smallholder farmers across Africa by 2025, as well as, generate an additional 120 million tonnes of food.