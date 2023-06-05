We need to double our job creation capacity - Mahama to African leaders

Business News of Monday, 5 June 2023

Former President, John Dramani Mahama, has said it is about time Africa doubles its job creation capacity.



According to him, only three to four million jobs were created yearly despite the twelve million young Africans produced for the job market.



Speaking at the Korea-Africa Business Summit 2023, John Dramani Mahama said, “In Africa, we have a unique problem, which is an asset at the same time, if we manage it well - Africa is the youngest continent and has the largest population of young people. Africa’s youthful population is educated and eager to acquire new skills to enter the world of work."



“Twelve (12) million young Africans enter the labour market every year. Unfortunately, only three (3) and four (4) million jobs are created annually in Africa. Africa needs to double its job creation capacity to keep up with the growing youth bulge or it will turn into a ticking time bomb," the former president stated.



He further said Africans must move from the exportation of primary products to value addition.



John Dramani Mahama also said African must promote entrepreneurship and enterprises.



This, he opined, will accelerate the growth of African economies.



“We must accelerate the growth of African economies. We must diversify our economies from just the export of primary products. We must strive for value addition for our exports. We must promote African entrepreneurship and enterprise, but above all, we expand trade among ourselves," he stated.



