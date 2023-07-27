We need to audit all public office holders - Analyst

Business News of Thursday, 27 July 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A Public policy analyst, Professor Enoch Opoku Antwi, has called for the auditing of public officeholders.



According to him, this will help enforce transparency in their dealings and lifestyles.



Prof. Antwi also noted that the country's laws on asset declaration are not stringent adding that even though some officers declare their assets, there are no checks to be sure if the items they declare are actually what they have.



“We need to audit all of them. We have lofty laws that are not working. Asset declaration law meant that everybody was supposed to declare their assets but who even goes to verify that the assets they declare are still what they have,” he was quoted by 3news.



On claims that the amount of money stolen from the residence of Cecilia Dapaah was from funeral donations, the analyst noted that is insulting to Ghanaians because the explanation does not hold water.



“What is humane about this? Look at the level of poverty going on in our system and if a minister is sitting on this kind of money, instead of the public condemning it people are rather saying it is a donation from funerals. We have done a lot of funerals in this country; funerals do not generate that kind of money.



“So, anybody saying that I don’t know what he thinks about Ghanaians. That is a big insult,” he said.



SSD/NOQ



Watch the latest edition of BizTech and Biz Headlines below:







