We need retail-policing at various markets – GUTA to Police Service

Business News of Friday, 2 April 2021

Source: Class FM

The Ghana Union of Traders Association (GUTA) has appealed to the Ghana Police Service to provide retail-policing at the various market centres in the country to stop attacks on their members.



The appeal followed the destruction of structures belonging to petty traders at Opera Square in Accra earlier this week by some unknown persons.



The matter sparked agitation from the traders, who vowed to resist any attempts to take their livelihoods away from them.



Speaking to Class Business on ways to curb the menace, the President of GUTA, Dr Joseph Obeng, called on the police hierarchy to position retail police stations in congested areas such as markets.



“I support it”, he said, adding: “It is a very tangible reasoning”.



“It can be a very good solution because we need retail-policing in congested places like the marketplaces, which will help us,” he noted.