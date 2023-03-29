We must make progress in the digital economy- Kamala Harris

Business News of Wednesday, 29 March 2023

Source: atinkaonline.com

The Vice President of the United States of America (USA), Kamala Harris has called on all, including governments to make progress in the digital economy.



She said digital services are essential to the 21st century economies, hence the need to make progress in it.



Kamala Harris made the statements in Accra on Tuesday, March 28th, 2023 at the Black Stars Square as part of her activities during her visit in Ghana.



“Whether you are a student relying on virtual courses, a farmer relying on an app for an early warning about the extreme weather, or a small business owner looking to sell goods online, digital services are essential to 21st century economies,” she said.



The US Vice President observed that there are places on the continent of Africa that lead the world in digital solutions yet there are other places on the continent that lack behind.



Meanwhile, she said expanding access to the internet drives growth and creates opportunity for innovation.



“Expanding access to the internet drives growth and creates opportunity for innovation and once people are online, they have greater access then to education, greater access to information, and greater access to financial services which is why the United States will double down on our efforts to mobilise Billions of Dollars in public and private capital from the United States, the continent of Africa and around the world in order to expand internet access for the benefit of all people, here on the continent.



"To this end, the partnership between the public and the private sectors is essential, partnerships that combine the experience and expertise of the private sector with the reach and capacity that only governments can provide,” she said.



Kamala Harris again said,”Together, we can unleash growth and opportunity that far exceeds what either the public or private sector can achieve on its own and the United States is committed to build these types of partnerships to increase digital inclusion on the continent.”