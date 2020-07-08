Business News of Wednesday, 8 July 2020

Source: Kasapa FM

We’ll work with 30% increment – True Drivers Union snubs govt

Members of the True Drivers Union have rejected government’s 15% transport fares increment insisting it will rather stick with 30% hike.



“We’ll not back down; the 30 per cent is what we’re working with, Spokesperson for the union, Yaw Barima told Anopa Kasapa morning show host, Bonohene Baffuor Awuah.



He threatened that they will picket at the Transport Ministry, should any driver be arrested for charging the 30 per cent increase in transport fares being demanded by the drivers.



“We’ll mass up at the Ministry if they dare arrest any driver. Any driver who’ll be arrested should reach us on 0500312104, and we’ll mobilize our members and storm the Ministry,” Yaw Barima threatened.



With effect from Saturday, July, 11,2020, transport fares will go up by 15 per cent.



It follows an agreement between the government and transport operators in respect of the reduction of passengers in public transport in line with social distancing protocols.



The transport operators had proposed an increment of 50 per cent with the explanation that they were making losses.



But following a meeting with the government on Tuesday, a 15 per cent increment was approved.





