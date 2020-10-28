Business News of Wednesday, 28 October 2020

Source: Class FM

We’ll transform and de-politicise the fisheries sector – Mahama

John Dramani Mahama, former president of Ghana

The presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, has promised to transform and de-politicise the fisheries industry.



Addressing fishermen at Ayakpor in the Ada Constituency on Tuesday, 27 October 2020 at the start of his five-day campaign tour of the Greater Accra Region, Mr. Mahama bemoaned the collapse of the fishing industry under the presidency of Nana Akufo-Addo.



He observed that the fishing industry has collapsed because the government has monopolised the distribution of premix fuel and subsidised outboard motors for its members and supporters who function as middlemen.



"When the premix comes, they give to their party executives and they put their profit on top and sell it to the fishermen, and that is the problem with the NPP government and that is the problem with this administration.



“Everything is about their party, it means anybody else is not Ghanaian and it is only they who are entitled to the opportunities this country has to offer", Mr. Mahama said.



He was confident that the NDC will win December 7, 2020, general elections to correct everything that has gone wrong within the fishing sector to create an opportunity for all.



He said fishermen would be made to take ownership of the premix fuel and share among its members, as well as the subsidised outboard motors.



Mr. Mahama has, therefore, entreated all to vote massively for him in the upcoming election to enable him to create prosperity for all but not few, as witnessed under President Akufo-Addo.





