We’ll stop selling power to our neighbours in few years because demand is high – ECG MD

Business News of Wednesday, 22 March 2023

Source: classfmonline.com

The country’s demand for power has increased, Managing Director (MD) of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), Samuel Dubik Mahama, has revealed.



According to the ECG MD, due to the increase in demand for power across the country, in a few years to come, Ghana will be unable to sell power to countries like Burkina Faso and Ivory Coast which currently rely on Ghana for power supply.



Mr Mahama said this in an interview with Bobie Ansah on the Citizen Show on Accra 100.5 FM, Wednesday, 22 May 2023.



Speaking on the current revenue mobilisation exercise being undertaken by the power distributing company, Mr Mahama said: “Three to four years, we have to stop selling power to Ivory Coast and Burkina Faso, because our demand as a country has gone high.”



He, however, indicated that: “Right now, we have enough. Akosombo is producing enough, because yes, the rains have been regular.”



Meanwhile, the ECG has disconnected power supply to some notable institutions in the country due to debts owed it.



The institutions include the Cape Coast stadium, KFC in Ho for owing GH¢68,000, Ho Airport for owing GH¢63,000, GRA Office for owing GH¢55,000, CEPS training academy for owing GH¢80,000 and Ho Technical University for owing GH¢402,000.



However, Ho technical university paid GH¢200,000 after crunch talks with the ECG and has been told to settle the arrears by end of March 2023.



ECG hopes to recover “100% of the entire GHȼ5.7 billion at the end of the nationwide exercise.”