We’ll resolve maritime dispute between Ghana and Togo - Major Kotia

Business News of Wednesday, 7 June 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

National Coordinator of the Ghana Boundary Commission, Major General Dr Emmanuel Kotia, has said the Commission is poised to resolve the maritime dispute between Ghana and Togo.



According to him, once this problem is solved, the Keta Basin will be open for various exploration activities, and fisherfolk, on the other hand, can continue with their daily activities without any hindrance.



Addressing the press in Accra on Tuesday, June 6, 2023, and monitored by GhanaWeb Business, Major Kotia said, “We are hoping that once all the issues are resolved, the Keta Basin which is very close to the international maritime boundary will open up for various exploration activities, and for the fisherfolk to continue with their livelihood activities."



He also indicated that the Ghana Boundary Commission was in talks with Cote d’Ivoire on the implementation of a ruling on the International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea (ITLOS).



He said Ghana and Cote d'Ivoire were cooperating at various levels to ensure that the tenets of the ruling were adhered to.



"We have undertaken a number of inspections along the international boundary line and the land terminus pillars, and there are no violations along the boundary line as outlined by the ruling of ITLOS,” the national coordinator of the commission stated.



The African Border Day is commemorated every June 7 to raise awareness on the elimination of all sources of conflicts along international and local borders.



The day is to also promote peace in the regional and continental integration in Africa.



