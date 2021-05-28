We’ll resist every attempt to relocate us - Abossey Okai traders to Regional Minister

Business News of Friday, 28 May 2021

Source: kasapafmonline.com

Traders at Abossey Okai in Accra have served notice to resist every move by the government to evict them.



The Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey has disclosed that government has planned to relocate the traders to Afienya.



According to the Minister, there have been discussions with the leadership of both Kokompe and Abbosey Okai spare parts traders over the intended move, adding that a spare parts village will be constructed to decongest the current location and create more job opportunities.



But the traders have told Joy FM that it will take the use of bulldozers to evict them from their present location.



According to them, their leaders may be deceiving the Minister, adding that they’re not ready to move an inch.



“I’ve rented this store for 20 years and I pay over GHC30,000 every five years, so if I’ve rented the store for 20 years does it mean the Minister will pay for the lease and give me another store. This is what I want to know,” a trader stated.



Another trader, Kwame Donkor said: “First of all this area is not government land, we’ve had an agreement with the landowners who have leased out the land for 50 years and the owners have received compensation. I’ve also built and rented out the shop until the lease expires so what do they expect us to do after they move us out of here.”



