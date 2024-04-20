‘We’ll no longer tolerate your unwarranted attacks’ – TUC goes for Prof. Stephen Adei

Business News of Saturday, 20 April 2024

The Trades Union Congress (TUC) has chastised Professor Stephen Adei, a former Chairperson of the National Development Planning Commission (NDPC), for saying that Ghanaian workers are the least productive globally.



In a press statement released by the TUC and signed by its Secretary General, Yaw Baah, the trade union accused Prof Adei of deliberately and consistently attacking Ghanaian workers the least opportunity he gets, courting local and public disaffection for them.



“It is not too difficult to detect that you have a morbid hatred for Ghanaian workers. You do not hide your disdain for trade unions. What you fail to recognise is that your hatred and disdain for workers and their unions have completely eclipsed your judgement on issues of industrial relations and national development,” parts of the statement read.



He added, “For the most part, Professor, you have no idea of the context and history in respect of the issues workers and their unions are grappling with and you will not take your time to listen and to learn. You impulsively jump into the conversation betraying your ignorance and biases. In the process, the claims you make against workers and unions are only figments of your clouded and biased imaginations. We find it very strange and unfortunate that a Ghanaian professor of your calibre could make such statements about the working people of Ghana who are sacrificing so much for the development of the country.”



In a recent interview on GHOne, the former NDPC Chairman ran a comparative analysis of worker efficiency and productivity levels between workers in Ghana and Togo.



According to him, his research findings indicate that workers from Togo relatively demonstrate a higher quality of work compared to their Ghanaian counterparts and lag significantly in productivity globally.



