We kick against introduction of new tax measures before Parliament – GUTA

The Ghana Union Traders Association (GUTA) has expressed their displeasure at the reintroduction of new taxes imposed by the government on businesses operating in the country.



According to the Union, these new taxes pose a significant threat to their businesses and livelihoods should Parliament move ahead with passing the revenue measures.



In a statement signed by the President of the Union, Dr. Joseph Obeng, GUTA appealed to lawmakers to first analyse the situation to salvage it and save businesses from facing imminent collapse.



GUTA further called on the government to remove all forms of nuisance taxes as part of efforts to keep business afloat, especially in the current economic climate.



“The business community in the country has done its best in terms of tax payment. Against all odds and the challenges of 2022, the government was able to exceed its revenue target,” GUTA noted.



“Therefore, if the government wants to increase its revenue base, the best way is to adopt innovative means to capture those businesses outside the tax net, review policies on tax exemptions, warehousing, free zones, etc. to curtail the abuses, as well as prune down expenditure,” the statement added.



Meanwhile, GUTA said government’s continuous blame for the bad economy on the COVID-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war is no longer tenable.



