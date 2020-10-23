Business News of Friday, 23 October 2020

Source: GNA

'We inherited a myriad of economic difficulties' - Dr Bawumia

Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Vice Presidential Candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) said on assumption of office on January 7, 2017; “we met a nation afflicted with a myriad of economic difficulties, and unprecedented unemployment.



“We met a private sector in distress, but after three and a half years of prudent management of the economy, under President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, we have reversed largely the damage done by our predecessors”.



Dr Bawumia who is the current Vice President of Ghana stated in the NPP Election 2020 Manifesto, dubbed “Leadership of Service: Protecting our Progress, Transforming Ghana for All”.



He said despite the debilitating effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, “we have stayed true to the social compact we signed with Ghanaians to make life better for everyone.



“Our interventions in every strata of society, in line with our policies and programmes, have been aimed at ensuring the greater good. We of the NPP are committed to initiating pro-poor policies and programmes to bridge the inequality gap.



“The NPP has distinguished itself as the best Party to lead the forward march for Ghana’s accelerated development. But, we are not just building infrastructure and introducing epoch-making interventions; we are building a nation”.



Dr Bawumia recounted: “We have been committed to our social contract to providing free Senior High School education, creating jobs, transforming agriculture, industrialising the economy, and sustaining the National Health Insurance Scheme.



“We are digitising the economy, ensuring the public safety of Ghanaians, and keeping the lights on. We still have much more to do. The future is bright if we stay the course.



He recounted that four years ago, at the launch of NPP Election 2016 Manifesto, “we promised Ghanaians that NPP government will place people at the centre of its policies and programmes and that the hopes, dreams and concerns of every Ghanaian will be the catalyst and guiding principle in our quest to make life better for all.”



“Four years on, I am proud to say that we have delivered on most of our promises and are on course to deliver the rest, with the prayers and help of every Ghanaian, and under the distinguished and able leadership of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo”.



Mr Freddie Blay, NPP National Chairman also noted that on the eve of the momentous 2016 Elections, Ghana was at a crossroad. “We found ourselves in a messy economic and social crisis due to the mismanagement, incompetence and corruption of the Mahama-led NDC government.”



“We asked for your mandate, and you elected overwhelmingly Nana Akufo-Addo as president of Ghana. Four years on, we have kept faith with the people of Ghana”.



Mr Blay explained that under the presidency of Nana Akufo-Addo, Ghana was on the rise again, “we are on the right path towards economic prosperity, and have undertaken far-reaching institutional reforms necessary for good and accountable governance in a stable and democratic society.



“We have delivered on at least 80 per cent of our Election 2016 promises, including; Free SHS and TVET, One District, One Factory”.



On infrastructure development Mr Blay asserted that through Infrastructure for Poverty Eradication Programme (IPEP), and on “Planting for Food and Jobs” among many others the government have changed the economy.



When, unfortunately, the coronavirus pandemic struck, “we steered the ship of state under the competent leadership of President Akufo-Addo, and secured largely the health and safety of Ghanaians.



“As we head into another election in December this year, Ghana needs a stable, firm, and competent leader’s hands over the next few years to ensure we protect the progress we have made together, and to transform Ghana for all Ghanaians,” he noted.

