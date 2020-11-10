Business News of Tuesday, 10 November 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

We hope to speak to Mahama one-on-one in Kumasi – MenzGold customers

NDC flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama

As NDC flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama begins a 6-day tour in the Ashanti region, disgruntled MenzGold customers are looking forward to having a detailed conversation with him.



This follows Mahama's promise to investigate the MenzGold saga, as well as make public the amount of money the embattled gold dealership firm owes its investors.



Spokesperson of the Coalition of Aggrieved Customers of MenzGold, Francis Owusu in an interview with GhanaWeb hinted that the aggrieved customers will in the coming days hold a press conference in the Greater Accra, Ashanti and Western regions to address issues on how to retrieve their locked-up cash after having a conversation with Mahama.



"In the coming days, we are even going to organise a press conference in all the three regions that MenzGold is…we are hoping that Mahama will come to Kumasi as part of his campaign tour so that we can also meet him one-on-one on our issue," Francis Owusu told GhanaWeb.



He also accused government of not showing interest in their case.



He opined that: “If this government wins the election, MenzGold customers will forget about their investments because the government and his appointees… don’t have any help for us.”



Court adjourns MenzGold case to December 16



Meanwhile, the court has adjourned the MenzGold case to December after it was made known that the sitting judge has proceeded on leave.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.