We have the power to transform our economies – Akufo-Addo

Business News of Thursday, 27 May 2021

Source: goldstreetbusiness.com

President Nana Akufo-Addo has reiterated that Africans have what it takes to transform their economies.



He made this known in his Africa Day message on May 25, 2021.



According to him, “as I indicated to the Pan African Parliament on Monday, 24th May 2021, we have it within us to transform our economies, and bring prosperity to our peoples.”



“So, let us join together to make it possible within our generation, and let us work together towards fulfilling, in our time, the Pan-African dream of a United Africa,” he urged.



Below is his full statement.



