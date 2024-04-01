We have not yet approved any request for iPad keyboards - COCOBOD clarifies

Business News of Monday, 1 April 2024

The Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD) has issued a clarification regarding the widely circulated memo proposing the procurement of iPad keyboards for its Board of Directors.



The memo, originating from the Information Systems Department, requested approval for the procurement of iPad keyboards, each costing Four Thousand Five Hundred Cedis (GH¢4,500.00) for the agency’s Board of Directors.



This resulted in a massive backlash on and off social media.



However, in a statement released on April 1, 2024, the COCOBOD management said that the memo was just a proposal request and that it had not sanctioned the procurement.



It explained that the request was made due to the adoption of the “CONVENE” App to enhance productivity and reduce paper usage during board meetings.



The statement emphasised that the request remains pending approval and no transactions have occurred.



