We have not invested outside Ghana - Databank dispels rumours

Business News of Saturday, 24 December 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Databank Financial Services Limited, Kojo Addai Mensah, has stated that the decision to work from home is a result of the general debt crisis being faced by the country.



According to him, due to the agitations by customers, the decision is to save staff from the deeper crisis.



“We honestly had to close physically to the general public because we could have been having an interview that had said a staff of Databank had been stabbed and dead and that would have been worse than even what we are having now,” he is quoted by 3news.com.



He added that the debt issue is not peculiar to Databank but a national problem.



He assured that the institution’s decision to work from home, does not mean it is running away from customers.



“I just want to assure clients that we are not running away, we are not leaving them, we are prepared to engage them, but it is not a Databank problem,” he insisted.



“The issue, though, is that we are the biggest, we are the widest,” he added.



Addai however added that the funds have not been invested in elsewhere but in the government.



“I can assure them it is not like we invested the money in some exotic, derivative, somewhere in South Africa or Egypt or something. We put it in the government of Ghana, which when we were in school used to be risk-free.



“Those of our clients who have been with us for a while can attest to the fact that we have been very obedient, on point, to the letter by law,” he added.