Tuesday, 28 July 2020

We have faith in Mahama’s 1-year promise – Savings & Loans customers

Former President of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama

Aggrieved customers of collapsed savings and loans companies are optimistic the National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama, will stick to his promise of paying all locked up funds in various collapsed financial institution within a year when voted back into office.



Spokesperson for the group, Ezekiel Annor Akagbo, in an interview on Kasapa FM’s Anopa Kasapa revealed that his members will now heave a sigh of relief after a long chase for their monies from government.



“In fact, my members are very happy and they have faith in Mahama that he’ll do a full-scale payment of our deposits. It’s even more refreshing that he has said that within one year he’ll pay all the 3.3 million customers within a year. The namby-pamdy approach by this government has not helped matters and so we won’t risk it anymore,” Mr Akagbo said.



Former President John Dramani Mahama during the outdooring ceremony of his running mate for the 2020 elections Monday, July 27, 2020, pledged to refund all monies customers had lost due to the financial sector cleanup exercise this ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) embarked on.



He furthered that the NDC government will devise strategic means that will fasten the process for aggrieved customers to get back their monies.



Mahama announced that “We will within one year of being in office pay customers of the collapsed financial institutions all funds locked up”.

