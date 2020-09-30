Business News of Wednesday, 30 September 2020

We have committed GH¢27 billion to implement social interventions - Veep

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia says GH¢27 billion has been committed to the implementation of key social interventions since the New Patriotic Party came to office.



These programmes included the roll-out of the Free Senior High School policy, restoration of the teacher/nursing trainee allowances, the Nation Builders Corps, and some COVID-19 relief interventions.



Addressing teachers and artisans at Metaheko/Flamingo in the Ablekuma Central Constituency Dr Bawumiah said Ghanaians were witnessing much better governance and leadership under President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



He added that, the Akufo-Addo-led government’s works has seen the cedi depreciate by only two per cent this year amid COVID-19 pandemic and an election year.



Dr Bawumia touted the “restoration of the teacher/nursing trainee allowances, implementation of the Free Senior High School policy for which government pays GHc2.2 billion annually, payment of GHc21 billion to 4.6 million depositors whose funds were locked up in the banking sector clean-up, and provision of infrastructure such as roads, libraries, classroom blocks, and health facilities.”



Dr Bawumia outlined some policies and programmes the Akufo-Addo-led government intended to implement when given the nod in the December 7 elections.



They include “the National Transport Recapitalization Scheme, leasing programme to enable commercial drivers own new vehicles, Tertiary Loan Scheme for university students to receive loans and pay it after completion of school, and National Rent Allowance Scheme for workers to rent decent accommodation and later deducted from their salaries”.



The teachers and artisans asked the government to provide a stimulus package for private schools to cushion them against the COVID-19 pandemic, employ graduate teachers, and ensure that the One-Student, One-Laptop policy was fulfilled.



Vice President Bawumia, responding to their requests, said President Akufo-Addo had directed the Finance Minister, Mr Ken Ofori-Atta, to look at the COVID-19 Alleviation Fund and find support for the private schools.

