'We don’t want leased cars' – ‘Okada’ riders to govt

Motor Riders Association of Ghana (Okada) have kicked against Dr Bawumia’s assertions that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) will not succumb to pressure to make the commercial use of motorbikes, popularly known as ‘Okada’, a legal means of commercial transport, but would rather lease vehicles to riders.



The association said what they need now is safety regulations and not to be made to drive cars instead of riding their 'Okada'.



Vice President, Dr Bawumia describing the illegalisation of 'Okada' in the country as a “risky business” and announced government’s proposed alternative to offer new cars to the operators on a lease basis in order for them to carry out their activities in a much safer manner.



But reacting to the Dr Bawunia’s suggestion in an interview on Thursday, the national chairman of the association, Fatawu Ali, speaking in Twi, said that “the youth have already involved themselves so we are expecting regulations on it”.



He said: “Okada picks just one passenger but look at the accidents that happened on our roads recently, how many people died?”.



Mr Ali added that, “We are Okada riders. We are not drivers so if they will give us a car, when are we going to learn to drive.”



“Even if you are driving, still you are in danger. How many of us can you give a car because we are thousands across the nation.We do not agree to that. We like the Okada because even residents in the Vice President’s village are using Okada. We need to find a safety solution instead of the car.”



Fatawu Ali indicated, “Most of us are already in the Okada business.”

