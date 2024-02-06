We don't sell meters - ECG boss cautions customers

Business News of Tuesday, 6 February 2024

The Managing Director of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), Samuel Dubik Mahama, has cautioned customers not to purchase prepaid or post-meters from anyone, whether they are staff or not.



Mr. Dubik Mahama, in an interview on Peace FM's morning show "Kokrokoo", responded to a texter who messaged the host Kwami Sefa Kayi about an ECG staff member charging him GHC 7,000 to fix a meter for him.



In reply, the ECG boss stated unequivocally that their meters are not for sale.



"ECG doesn't sell meters. It is a service connection; we recoup the cost of the meter over a period of time. It's not an instant sale. So, when you hear people say they bought the meter, it is not true because the meter is not for sale. That is why we have written on the meter 'property of the Electricity Company of Ghana'", he emphasized.



The ECG MD also admonished electricity users not to fall into the trap of fraudsters, saying, "Do not pay anybody any money or any form of something that has appeared on your phone".



