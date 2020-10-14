Business News of Wednesday, 14 October 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

We don’t harass passengers as the trotros do, we hail them – Stabus CEO

play videoFile photo of conductor fighting with a passenger

In a bid to draw a thin line between trotro and Stabus, Chief Executive Officer of the company, Isidore Kpotufe, has said his outfit does not harass passengers to board their bus.



According to him, the bus conductor, popularly known as the mate politely welcomes the passengers to join their bus to enjoy their premium service.



In an interview on GhanaWeb’s Business programme, BizTech, Mr Kpotufe said despite his team calling out for passengers like his colleagues – trotros, they add a touch of class by hailing them for their offline services.



He stated that these trotro mates “almost harass passengers but we don’t do that. People just come and harass you as if you don’t know where you’re going or as if they possess your body, that is what we don’t do because we know we are selling quality and quality doesn’t have to shout”.



Meanwhile, for passengers to be onboard a Stabus bus (Online), one has to download the Stabus app on google play store but for offline services, you have to look out for the bus in your area.



However, “Not every passenger is allowed to use the bus so if you are smoking, for example, you are not allowed to use the bus, if you are carrying a load, you cannot use the bus…anything that dilutes quality, we don’t tolerate it,” Isidore Kpotufe stated.









