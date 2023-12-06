We don't do credit scoring in Ghana - XDS Data

Business News of Wednesday, 6 December 2023

XDS Data, Ghana's leading credit bureau, has denied widely publicised claims that it has been providing credit scores.



Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia recently announced that beginning next year, Ghana will introduce a personalised credit-scoring system, which will be anchored by the Ghana Card, the national biometric identity card.



However, two senior officials of policy think tank Imani Africa, Franklin Cudjoe and Bright Simons, claimed personalised credit scoring system exists in Ghana.



The two maintained their position despite a Bank of Ghana’s 2022 Credit Reporting Activity report, that said credit scoring was yet to be introduced in Ghana.



In a statement that vindicates Bawumia, XDS Data, the agency referenced by Franklin and Simons as producing credit scores in Ghana, has denied the claims.



In a statement issued on Tuesday December 5, 2023, XDS Data said, inspite of its "capabilities", it has not been able to produce scores due to the absence of a unique identifier like the Ghana Card.



"XDS Data Ghana Limited, Ghana’s leading Credit Bureau wishes to inform the public about the bureau’s capability of producing individual credit scores as stated in the document Credit Reporting Activity, Annual Report 2022 published by the Bank of Ghana,' the statement said.



It added: "Despite our capabilities, the bureau has not produced scores. This is because of the lack of a unique identifier. Currently, facilities are accessed by individuals using different kinds of identification which makes it difficult for the bureau to be 100 percent sure of capturing a credit subject’s total exposure. However, XDS Data Ghana Limited produces credit information just like any International Credit Bureau, adequate for lenders to be able to make informed credit decisions.



Read the full release by XDS Data below:



