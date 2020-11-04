Business News of Wednesday, 4 November 2020

We don’t distribute outboard motors on partisan lines – Fisheries Ministry

Deputy Minister of Fisheries and Aquaculture Development, Francis Ato Cudjoe

The Ministry of Fisheries and Aquaculture Development has rejected allegations that the distribution of subsidized outboard motors to fishermen is done along party lines.



There have been various claims that the motors are handed to party executives who give them to fisherfolk affiliated with the ruling party.



The Ministry has however debunked those claims, insisting that partisan politics has no place in the distribution of outboard motors.



Speaking at a ceremony to receive a donation from the CCT group ahead of the 2020 Farmers’ Day celebrations, the Deputy Minister of Fisheries and Aquaculture Development, Francis Ato Cudjoe clarified that the outboard motors are usually given to Chief Fishermen for onward distribution to a specific list of fishermen who have officially notified the ministry of their need for the motors.



He maintained the Ministry monitors the process to ensure that the fishing equipment goes to fisherfolk who need them and not party members.



“We never gave any party person an outboard motor. We gave it to elected chief fishermen along with the coastal communities. They brought out a list and we sent it out. But let me assure you that there are still some outboard motors that will be coming in by December. So those who have paid should be patient,” he said.



He added that the Akufo-Addo government has done more for fishermen than his predecessor, John Dramani Mahama.



“The NDC ordered 2,400 outboard motors, but we have ordered 8, 400 so who is doing much for the fishermen? In their eight years in power, they couldn’t do the coastal landing beaches. But now, Akufo-Addo is here, and he is constructing those sites plus two additional harbours”, he added.



His comment is a reaction to a challenge by some fishermen in the Central Region who asked the government to publish the list of beneficiaries of the subsidized outboard motors.



The fishermen alleged without proof that the only NPP members were enjoying the intervention.

