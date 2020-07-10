Business News of Friday, 10 July 2020

We don’t answer to you – GUTA Greater Accra executives to national executives

The Greater Accra GUTA says it is dissociating itself from the national GUTA

The Greater Accra branch executives of the Ghana Union Traders Association (GUTA), say they do not answer to the national executives of the association and, therefore, GUTA national cannot dissolve their group.



“The national executives of GUTA lack the capacity to dissolve the Greater Accra GUTA. Greater Accra GUTA is registered under the Act 1963 (ACT 179) with registration number CG114062017. We hereby entreat all Ghanaians and the over 5000 registered members of GUTA Greater Accra to debunk all allegation levelled against the executives of the Greater Accra as it is unfounded. We are informing all Ghanaians that GUTA Greater Accra does not answer to GUTA national but can only collaborate with them on national issues,” GUTA Accra said in a statement.



Greater Accra GUTA noted that it runs full-time secretariat for its members.



The statement stated that the structure of GUTA is not like a political party that has regional and district branches under one umbrella.



Greater Accra GUTA further noted that it is dissociating itself from the national GUTA adding that “we believe the national GUTA executives do not have the progress of traders especially Greater Accra Association at heart.



The statement comes after the national GUTA said it had dissolved the executive of the Greater Accra branch.



GUTA national stated that the Greater Accra executive branch was dissolved due to “serious breaches of the association’s code of ethics and lack of unity among the executives”



It cautioned the trading community that anyone who deals with any of the old executives does so at his own risk.







GUTA national further noted that all communications to the Greater Accra region should be channeled to the interim management committee



