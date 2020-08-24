Business News of Monday, 24 August 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

We can’t rely on Mahama’s assessment of the economy – Akufo-Addo tells Ghanaians

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President Akufo-Addo has admonished Ghanaians not to rely on the economic assessment of the former president John Dramani Mahama.



According to him, the assertions made by the former president, to suggest that Ghana’s economy was in “tatters” as a result of management, is not just justified.



Speaking at the party’s 2020 Manifesto launch on August 22 in Cape Coast, President Akufo-Addo said Ghanaians have not forgotten the state of the economy under the erstwhile National Democratic Congress.



“Luckily for us, we do not have to rely on his judgement or assessment of the economy. But it is important to tell him, just in case there are others like him around that Ghana is, today, in a position to be able to provide one hot meal for JHS 3 students who are back in school in the midst of a pandemic, to pay for six months the water bills of all Ghanaians, to subsidise the electricity bills of all Ghanaians for three months”



He continued; “I have heard him make the extraordinary claim that Ghana’s economy was in “tatters” not because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but because of mismanagement. I doubt that he can recognise a well-managed economy, even if it slapped him in the face.”



“Ghanaians might have short memories, but not short enough for us to have forgotten the broken-down freezers, irons and other household equipment, thanks to the five years of 'dumsor'. Our memories are not short enough to forget that the economy, under him, was such a wreck that there was a ban placed on all recruitment into our public services.



Our memories are not short enough to forget that teachers taught for three years and were only paid for three months. Our memories are certainly not short enough to forget that he brought our entire financial services system to near collapse,” Akufo-Addo concluded.



The ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) on Saturday August 22, 2020, in Cape Coast, outdoored its 2020 manifesto ahead of the upcoming December general elections.



The party said it is optimistic that the policies, outlined in its manifesto will grant the Akufo-Addo administration another four-year mandate by the Ghanaian populace.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.