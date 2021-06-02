We asked govt for a relocation – Abossey Okai spare parts dealers

Business News of Wednesday, 2 June 2021

Source: kasapafmonline.com

Abossey Okai Spare Parts dealers have clarified that the intended relocation of their center was as a result of a demand made by the association to government.



Plans are underway for the relocation of all spare parts dealers from Abossey Okai in Accra to Afienya.



According to the Greater Accra Regional Minister, Mr. Henry Quartey, who has initiated a campaign to “Make Accra work again”, the government has identified a land in Afienya and was working towards allocating it to the spare parts dealers.



Meanwhile, the Abossey Okai Spare Parts Dealers in a reaction have denied claims that they are forcibly being removed from the enclave by the Regional Minister.



“Our attention has been drawn to a lot of misinformation being banded around in the press that the Gt. Accra Regional Minister, Hon. Henry Quartey is ejecting us from our present location to Afienya.



“We want to refute this allegation and set the records straight: That the relocation was part of our request put before the President when he visited us as part of his Gt. Accra Regional tour in November, 2020 in the round up to the election,” the association said in a statement on Wednesday.