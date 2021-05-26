We are sustaining strike action until our demands are met – SSA-UoG

Business News of Wednesday, 26 May 2021

Source: atlfmnews.com

The Senior Staff Association – Universities of Ghana (SSA-UoG) has said their strike action remains in full force until promises and commitments made by government have been fulfilled.



The SSA-UoG embarked on a nationwide strike two weeks ago on the back of government’s inability to pay tier-2 pension arrears, market premiums, and non-basic allowances of members after they called off a similar action earlier this year.



At an emergency meeting of the National Executive Council of the SSA-UoG on Wednesday, May 26, 2021, the association among other things stated that “the empty platitudes and false promises made by government in the past concerning the resolution of their demands have reached intolerable limits making it highly impossible for the strike to be called off”.



Attached below is a press statement from the SSA-UoG on the issue.








