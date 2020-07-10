Business News of Friday, 10 July 2020

We are still at post – Greater Accra GUTA executives

David Kwadwo Amoateng, Greater Accra Regional Chairman of GUTA,

Executives of the Greater Accra Union of Traders Association (GUTA) has brushed aside media reports suggesting that it executives have been dissolved by the national executive of the Ghana Union of Traders Association.



The group in a strong worded statement released in Accra on Friday signed by its Secretary, Nana Poku and Chairman, Kwadwo Amoateng, insisted that the Ghana Union of Traders Association lacks the capacity to dissolve the Accra branch of the association.



The Ghana Union of Traders Association had earlier announced that the Accra branch of the association had been dissolved due to “serious breaches of the association’s code of ethics and lack of unity among the executives.



While urging Ghanaians to treat the report with absolute contempt, the statement disclosed that the Greater Accra Union of Traders Association, is an entirely separate organisation registered under Act, 1963 (Act 179) with registration number CG114062017.



‘’The National Executives of GUTA lacks the Capacity to dissolve the Greater Accra GUTA. Greater Accra Guta is registered under the Act, 1963 (Act 179) with registration No. CG114062017



"We hereby entreat all Ghanaians and over 5,000 registered members Guta Greater Accra to debunk all allegations level against the executives of Greater Accra are unfounded," the statement added.



Below is the full statement of the Greater Accra Union of Traders



GUTA GREATER ACCRA PRESS RELEASE 10/07/2020



GREATER ACCRA GUTA RESPONSE TO DISORGANISE NATIONAL GUTA. We have sighted a National Guta press release dated 9th JULY 2020; Our respond are as follows:



1. The National Executives of GUTA lacks the Capacity to dissolve the Greater Accra GUTA. Greater Accra Guta is registered under the Act, 1963 (Act 179) with registration No. CG114062017



2. We hereby entreat all Ghanaians and over 5,000 registered members Guta Greater Accra to debunk all allegations level against the executives of Greater Accra and its unfounded.



3. We are informing all Ghanaians that Guta Greater Accra does not answer to the Guta National but can only collaborate with them on national issues.



4. Greater Accra Guta runs full time secretariat for its members.



5. We hereby inform all Ghanaians and traders under Guta Greater Accra that the structure of Guta is not like a political party that has its regional and district branches under one umbrella, Guta is not structured as mentioned.



6. We are also by this statement disassociate the Greater Accra GUTA from the so called national GUTA. We believe the National GUTA executives do not have the progress of traders especially Greater Accra association at heart.



Guta Greater Accra wish to advice the so call disorganise National Guta to go back to laws of the country and respect the progress and success story of Guta Greater Accra and refrain for all evil doing and diabolic intentions. We the Executives of the Greater Accra GUTA will continue to seek the welfare and progress of our members. Thank you.



Signed NANA POKU G/A SECRETARY, GUTA 0202282182



KWADWO AMOATENG G/A CHAIRMAN, GUTA 0244215457



MRS IRENE VICTORIA ODOOM





