We are on the right track - Ghanaian Fintech firm

Business News of Monday, 3 May 2021

Source: thebftonline.com

Chief Executive Officer of IT Consortium, Romeo Bugyei, has said he is confident Ghana is on the right path as the country focuses on digitisation to drive development.



He said there is now hope since Ghanaian technology companies are now showing up massively in the technology market across Africa.



Citing IT Consortium as one of the companies making inroads on the continent, Mr. Bugyei said the company has really improved in the past six years due to proper infrastructure that is available.



“IT Consortium has grown exponentially over the past five to six years because of improvements in the country’s infrastructure,” he stated.



He made these remarks during the 20th-anniversary celebration launch of the company in Accra at the Kempinski Gold Coast Hotel.



He expressed his profound gratitude to individuals and government for believing in IT Consortium and urged them to continue supporting the company.



He further advised business owners to challenge themselves and spend money on research.



Mr. Bugyei assured the company’s partners that IT Consortium will continue working hard to move the frontiers of technology by contributing its quota to build hope in the youth.



Numerous testimonials were shared by CEOs of various institutions which have benefited from their services.