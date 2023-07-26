'We are on a rich land yet poor' - Akufo-Addo's 2016 mantra pops up again

Business News of Wednesday, 26 July 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

In 2016, the phrase, "y3 te sika so nanso 3k)m de y3n" became popular among almost every citizen in Ghana.



This phrase was one of the then flagbearers, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's mantras for campaigning for the 2016 elections.



According to him, Ghana has been blessed with arable lands, minerals, and other resources but the country continues to be poor and dependent on foreign aid.



He attributed the hardships of Ghanaians to bad governance.



Taking to Twitter on October 4, 2016, the President wrote: "Ghanaians have become too miserable under this gov't. We are on a rich land and yet we are poor, all because of bad leadership."



Reacting to the tweet from 7 years ago, Twitter users have shared their "disappointments" with the President's leadership after being in office for 1 and a half terms.



See some of the reactions below





Ghanaians have become too miserable under this gov't. We are on a rich land and yet we are poor, all because of bad leadership. — Nana Akufo-Addo (@NAkufoAddo) October 4, 2016

You talk before o now see what you’re doing to the nation. Absolute shambles! Now I’m even more concerned bout Mahama too. Moving like you, talking like you. If he’s the only option ; we’re doomed https://t.co/fQl1AgSu93 — PRESIDER (@iam_presider) July 26, 2023

Ghanaians have become too miserable under this gov't. We are on a rich land and yet we are poor, all because of bad leadership. https://t.co/Uyp0aFl7Wu pic.twitter.com/dj7zswHlpb — ????༺﷽♎???? G R E A T E S T ????♎﷽༻ (@Ruti__KushMatic) July 26, 2023

God indeed has a great sense of humour. https://t.co/OaFOPj4ADJ — Kofi ???? (@RealAmenkuta) July 26, 2023

Then Corrupt Akufo Addo In Opposition,Lying n Deceiving Suffering Ghanaians For Their Power n To Come n Loot https://t.co/wkIv6V4tPp — Big Daddy Cee (@BigDaddyCee7) July 26, 2023

SSD/NOQ