Business News of Thursday, 30 July 2020

Source: Starr FM

We are not targeting Nigerian traders, It's about legality - GUTA

The membership of GUTA says Nigerian traders are infringing the basic laws in the retail sector

The President of the Ghana Union of Traders Association (GUTA) Dr. Joseph Obeng has dismissed claims that their members are jealous of their fellow Nigerian traders and deliberately targeting them.



According to Dr. Obeng, the Nigerian traders are infringing the basic laws in the retail sector and must be made to adhere to the laws of Ghana.



On Tuesday, the Abossey Okai Spare Parts Dealers Association locked up all the shops belonging to Nigerians in the area.



According to the Association, the laws of Ghana do not allow foreigners to engage in retail trade, reason for their action.



They also accuse the Nigerians of selling substandard products at cheap prices, a practice the Ghanaian traders say is killing their businesses.



Speaking on the Morning Starr on Thursday, Dr Obeng explained that Nigerian traders should stop claiming that they are being targeted and ensure that their members respect the laws of Ghana.



“Our duty is not to go and close shops. We just want to go out and make some money. The shops were closed again for them to get the necessary documents. When the foreigners speak, they say we’re closing their shops so the task force opened their shops for them. Only to find out that 95% of these foreigners don’t have the basic document, not to talk of the GIPC document,” Dr Obeng said.



“Those who have made laws and not implementing them are as guilty as those of us who have taken the laws into our hand. Laws are made to bring orderliness into society and in this case, not complying with the GIPC law is what’s bringing these issues…the whole thing is about making the law work and then sanity will prevail.



“We are not fighting our Nigerian brothers but we are not talking about morality. We are talking about legality and the ECOWAS trade protocol is clear on that. The laws must be made to work so we can have peace to do our business.”





