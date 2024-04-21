We are languishing in darkness because government has destroyed the economy - Kwakye Ofosu

Business News of Sunday, 21 April 2024

Felix Kwakye Ofosu, the former Deputy Minister of Information and spokesperson for ex-President John Mahama, has criticised the current Akufo-Addo/Bawumia government's handling of the nation's power sector.



Taking to his handle on X on April 20, 2024, Ofosu accused the administration of mismanaging the economy to the point where it allegedly could not afford fuel for thermal power plants, leading to widespread power outages.



According to Ofosu, the government inherited a robust power generation capacity, including the Energy Sector Levies Act (ESLA) funds, which have accumulated nearly GHS 25 billion, and gas processing facilities that have reportedly cut down fuel importation costs by $300 million.



Despite these advantages, Ofosu claims the government has failed to manage these resources effectively.



“You are languishing in darkness and heat because the flatfooted braggarts who call themselves the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia government have destroyed the economy and do not have a dime to purchase fuel to fire thermal plants to produce power.



The former minister also condemned the government's lack of transparency, citing their refusal to publish a load-shedding schedule, commonly referred to as a 'dumsor timetable’, which has left citizens uncertain regarding power availability.



“In addition to all this, they have shown contempt and disrespect for you by blatantly refusing to publish a 'dumsor' timetable.



“If this is not the definition of a hopeless government, then I do not know what it is,” he added.



This scathing critique comes amidst reports of attempts to rename power plants and incorporate nuclear technology into the power generation mix.



View the post below





