Business News of Wednesday, 16 December 2020

We are in negotiations with assembly plants – Spare Parts Dealers

The move will see the production of the small spare parts

The Abossey Okai Spare Parts Dealers Association says it has commenced talks with some vehicle assembling plants established in the country to manufacture car parts.



The move will see the production of the small spare parts for which raw materials can be found in Ghana.



Co-chairman of the Association, Clement Boateng, in an interaction with Citi Business News explained, “As I’m talking to you now, those assembly plants which will start assembling vehicles here have entered into negotiations with the association to try as much as possible to partner them to try the production of small spare parts for which raw materials can be found in the country”.



He continued, “Every country within Africa wants industrialization, so if our President has facilitated the coming to Ghana of automobile assemblers, then we have to take advantage of the opportunities that will come up”.



“I don’t share in the idea that the assembling of cars here will throw some of us out of work. Because even currently some of the car agents here come to us to buy parts for their cars. So, their arrival will only open up more opportunities for us to enter into production and thereby create more jobs for our youth,” Boateng added.



Boateng however admonished local stakeholders to take advantage of the prospects with the coming and operations of car assembly plants in



Meanwhile, automobile manufacturer Volkswagen, Sinotruk, Kantaka have begun operating and assembling cars already in Ghana with Nissan Motor Corp. being the latest to disclose its intention of joining the fold.



As part of efforts to help develop Ghana’s automotive industry, Parliament in May this year ban the arrival of cars that are more than 10 years old in a bid to lure automobile manufacturers.



Toyota Motor Corp., Suzuki Motor Corp. and Renault SA are among automakers that have said they are also weighing local manufacturing in Ghana.

