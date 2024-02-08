We are bringing 'abrokyire' to Ghana - Dr. Bawumia

Business News of Thursday, 8 February 2024

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, the Vice President and flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has announced his government's plans to bring 'abrokyire' (abroad) to Ghana.



He made this statement at the Kofi Ohene Konadu Auditorium of the University of Professional Studies, Accra on February 7, 2024.



He explained that his government had successfully integrated the births and deaths registry and the National Identification Authority, ensuring consistency across all databases.



"Starting this quarter, newborn children in Ghana will be given a Ghana card number. But the actual Ghana card will be issued when the child is 6 years old," he said.



"So we are bringing 'abrokyire' to Ghana," he declared.



This was Bawumia’s first public address after winning the NPP presidential primary with 61.43% of votes cast by nearly 200,000 NPP delegates nationwide on November 4, 2023.



He will face former president and NDC flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama, and the Movement for Change leader, Alan Kyeremanten, in the 2024 general election.



