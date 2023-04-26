We are also public servants, pay us! - School feeding caterers to government

Business News of Wednesday, 26 April 2023

School feeding caterers have bemoaned the lukewarm attitude of government when it comes to the payment of caterers after rendering their services.



According to one of the leaders of the caterers, Gifty Asamoah, school feeding caterers are also public servants and must be treated as such.



She indicated that government must adhere to the terms of the contract signed and desist from flouting the rules.



Making this known at a press conference in Kumasi, Gifty Asamoah said, “School feeding caterers are public servants like teachers, police, doctors, nurses and other employees that provide state services but we are being discriminated against."



"Can government refuse to pay teachers for even one month, why are they doing the opposite when it comes to caterers? A contract is a contract and our human rights must not be abused,” she stated.



Gifty Asamoah further declared the caterers' intention to embark on a nationwide strike.



This follows government’s failure to pay them their arrears and increase the amount per child.



