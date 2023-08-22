Water, electricity tariffs to go up from September 1

Business News of Tuesday, 22 August 2023

The Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC) has announced an increment in water, electricity and natural gas tariffs for all non-lifeline residential customers.



According to the commission, the 4.22% increment in electricity and 1.18% in water will take effect from Friday, September 1, 2023.



Meanwhile, industrial customers and non-residential entities like hairdressers, salons, barbering shops, chop bars, tailoring and dress-making shops, cold stores, and other small-to medium-scale businesses will not be affected by this adjustment.



In a press release sighted GhanaWeb Business, PURC stated that the primary objective behind the tariff adjustment is to ensure that the real value of the cost of providing utility services is upheld.



"The Commission after extensive deliberations and analysis has approved a no increment or change (0)% in end-user electricity tariffs for lifeline customers, industrial customers and non-residential customers effective September 01, 2023. The Commission however approved a 4.22% increase across board in the average and end-user electricity tariff for non-lifeline residential customers," part of the release read.



"For the average end-user tariff for water, lifeline customers will experience no increase or change (0%) in tariff. The Commission however approved a 1.18% increase in tariff for all other water customer groups," it added.



