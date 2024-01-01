Watch a recap of business stories that made headlines in 2023

Business News of Monday, 1 January 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The business and economic happenings of 2023 were characterized by various occurrences ranging from the country’s debt challenges to various agitations, coupled with protests, and the approval of the International Monetary Fund loan, among other scandals.



Inflation was one of the topmost indicators of the country's economic performance.



Inflation was high for the greater part of the year but began reducing in the last part of the year.



Watch as GhanaWeb's Business team delves into these issues and discusses them as the year comes to an end.



Watch a recap of the top stories in 2023:







