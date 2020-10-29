Business News of Thursday, 29 October 2020

Waste treatment plant will provide compost for PFJ - Northern Regional Minister

The Northern Regional Minister Salifu Saeed has said the construction of a waste treatment plant in the region when completed will not only solve sanitation problems but will also supply compost to enable farmers to produce more food under the Planing for Food and Jobs (PFJ) programme.



According to him the project when completed will not only support the government's sanitation drive but will also support the provision of compost.



Mr. Saeed said this during the sod-cutting ceremony of a 20 million euro waste treatment plant at Gbalahi in the Northern Region.



He noted that "As we all know cleanliness is next to godliness and so this project when completed will help our people in keeping their surroundings clean as there is a place to now recycle the waste from our homes".



Saeed reiterated the government's commitment to partnering with the private sector to tackle the sanitation problems in the country.



For her part, the Chief Operations of the Jospong Group, Florence Larbi disclosed that the project, when completed, will help in recycling plastic waste and also serve as a treatment plant for liquid waste.



She praised the government for partnering with the waste management company to tackle sanitation problems in the country.

